ROCHESTER - Danford J. Wensley, 70, of Rochester, N.H., died on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in the loving embrace of his family. He was born in Dover, N.H., on March 21, 1948, to the late Herbert Danford Wensley and Gladys (Farrell) Wensley.
He attended Woodman Park School and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1966. Following his graduation from UNH, he received his Juris Doctor from the Boston University School of Law in 1973 and was admitted to the NH Bar that fall. For one year, he clerked for the NH Superior Court Justices before moving to Rochester in 1974 to practice law at Michael and Wallace, which eventually became Wensley and Jones. He also served as legal counsel for the City of Rochester for 29 years. He was a member of the NH Bar Association, the Charles C. Doe Chapter of the American Inns of Court, and a volunteer mediator for the Superior Courts of Belknap, Carroll, Rockingham and Strafford Counties.
Passionate about community involvement, Dan dedicated himself to the youth of Rochester. He coached midget football, as well as youth baseball from Instructional League through American Legion. He was an incorporator of the Roger Allen Recreation Association and served as Secretary until his death. His commitment to youth sports was recognized in 2013 with his induction into the Rochester Sports Hall of Fame as a Contributor. Dan also served on the Board of Directors of the Rochester Child Care Center for decades, determined to make affordable child care available to struggling families.
Keenly interested in politics and government, Dan was elected to several public offices, chaired the Strafford County Republican Committee, and served as an election Moderator for 40 years. He was a rabid New York Yankees fan and an enthusiastic supporter of Notre Dame football. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, and rarely missed one of his grandchildren's sporting events, school plays, or other activities. Whenever time allowed, Dan often relaxed with his extended family at "camp" on Pine River Pond in East Wakefield.
Dan was a devoted family man and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be missed by many whose lives he touched. He is survived by his cherished wife of 49 years, Natalie (Richard) Wensley; his beloved son Aaron Wensley and wife Elizabeth of Dover; his treasured grandchildren Gabriel, Izabelle and Charlotte Wensley; his brother Scott Wensley and wife Paula of Rochester; his sisters-in-law Roberta Norris (Mexico), Elaine Richard (Tampa), Anne Paris and husband David (Barrington), and brother-in-law Paul Cox (Dover). He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home in Rochester and will be announced later. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dan's name to the Roger Allen Recreation Association (P.O. Box 1844, Rochester, NH 03866) to benefit children who cannot otherwise afford to play, or the Rochester Child Care Center (95 Charles St., Rochester, NH 03867) to help purchase critical supplies.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019