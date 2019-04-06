|
BARRINGTON, N.H. – Daniel A. Bischoff, 27 a longtime resident of Barrington passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home in Parsonsfield, Maine after a long battle with depression.
Dan enjoyed Eastern Philosophy and helping others.
He is survived by his parents, Pierre and Laurette (Gagnon) Beaulieu of Rochester; sister, Roxanne Bischoff of Brookline, Mass.; stepbrother, Pierre J. Beaulieu of Vancouver B.C.; grandmother, Doris Gagnon of Hollywood, Fla.; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, James Bischoff and his brother, Eric Bischoff.
SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at www.namimaine.org
Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019