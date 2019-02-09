Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Daniel James Brooks, 63, of Newport News, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from complications of pneumonia. He was born in Winchester, Mass., on October 17, 1955. He was the son of Mary S. Brooks and the late Charles A. Brooks. He was raised in Westport, Conn.

Dan married Marlene Duchesneau in 1979. They lived in Rochester, N.H., with their children, Renda and Andrew.

Dan always enjoyed helping people. He was a member of the NH Jaycees and was voted "Outstanding Young Man of America" in 1985. He was a co-founder of the We Care Packers in N.H.

Dan earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from McIntosh College. He worked for the City of Rochester, Eastern Propane, Cabletron and the Visa Center while living in N.H.

In 2009 he moved to Va., to aid in the care of his aging mother. He worked at HEA Living until retirement. He still continued keeping busy, helping friends.

Dan loved being a Grampa most of all. He enjoyed his road trips to N.H., and Colo., to make sure he spent time with his children and grandchildren.

Dan is predeceased by his father Charles A. Brooks and is survived by his mother, Mary S. Brooks; his daughter, Renda Cate and husband Seth and their children Noah, Hallia, Gabriel, Emma and Christopher; his son, Andrew Brooks and children Annikah, Gavin, Audrey and Abigail; life-long friend Michael Rueckert and Marlene Brooks; sister Martha Brooks and husband Thomas Donaher; brother Charles Brooks; sister Susan Hart-Wagner and husband John Wagner; brother Robert Brooks; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

SERVICES: A memorial service will also be held in Rochester, N.H., at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019
