ROCHESTER - Darlene Faith Hogan, 73, born April 11, 1945 in Thomaston, Maine, recently of Rochester and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 in Tampa, Fla., of post-surgical complications.
Predeceased by husband of 14 years, William J. Hogan I, she is survived by two brothers, Melvin Rogers of Jordan, Minn., Doug Rogers of Zephyrhills, Fla.;her three sons, William J. Hogan II of Londonderry, David Hogan of Dover, Shawn Hogan of Barrington; daughter, Justine Hogan of N. Waterboro, Maine; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her partner of 31 years, Ronald Rousseau of Rochester and Zephyrhills, Fla.
She was a retiree of Liberty Mutual Ins. in Dover, and was known for her infectious laugh, undying love of family and friends, beautiful smile, and love of motorcycle rides.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date this summer.
Donations to the . in her honor in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. View Guest Book and leave comments at: www.veteransfuneralcare.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019