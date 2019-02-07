|
ACTON, Maine - Diana L. Rose Brandis, 57, of Acton, passed away peacefully at her home in Acton after a long illness. She was born on February 21, 1961, to Donald and Carol (Nicol) Bickford in Dover, N.H.
She spent most of her youth living in the Strafford County N.H. area and attended Farmington High School. As an adult she spent the remainder of her life in Lebanon and Acton Maine.
Her career specialized in many different fields. She studied accounting at Macintosh College in Dover, N.H. She worked in accounting, automobile sales, and later in her life she worked with special needs children and as a mortgage broker. She particularly enjoyed baking, having owned and operated two bakeries in the Sanford and Acton areas, most recently the Queen of Tarts Bakery in Sanford.
Some of her hobbies included gardening, canning, fishing, horseback riding, attending rodeos and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time gaming and relaxing at resorts as well as entering her baked goods in competitions at local agricultural fairs.
Diana gave much of her time caring for others, helping children with special needs and elderly people. She was a caring, thoughtful, generous and loving person. She was a lover of animals having owned many dogs and horses.
Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. She treasured the time that she had with her husband Paul, who she proclaimed was the love of her life. Together they drove cross country, went on cruises, and visited their daughter Rebecca and grandchildren in California. She cherished the time she spent with her two sons Timothy and Mathew and their families who lived nearby. She also cherished the time spent with her youngest son William, with whom she shared many passions including gardening, baking, fishing, and home cooked meals.
Diana is predeceased by her father, Donald "Cappy" Bickford, her nephew, Jeremy Lewis Day, and her dearest friend, Jane Aiken.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Brandis, her mother, Carol McCabe, her stepmother, Phyllis Bickford, of Dover N.H.; her sisters, Journey Ramsey of Standish, Amy Bonneau of Dover, N.H.; three brothers, Glen Bickford of Berwick, Robert Bickford of Lebanon, and Timothy Bickford, of North Hampton, N.H.; her children Rebecca Respress and her husband Jordan of Temecula, Calif., Timothy Aiken and his wife Jennifer of Acton, Matthew Aiken and his wife Tiffany of Kennebunkport, William Gierie of Acton, Nathaniel Brandis and his wife Rochelle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Alexander Brandis and his fiancé Gayle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Andrew Brandis and his wife Jade, of Millington, Tenn., Lucas Brandis and his wife Jennifer of Sanford, Daniel Brandis and his wife Jessica of Shapleigh; fifteen grandchildren and expecting one more; and many nieces, nephew, and cousins.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, from 4-8 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, at 11 a.m. at the North Parish Congregational Church, 893 Main St., in Sanford. Burial will be at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the spring.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Maine Breast Care Coalition at 499 Broadway PMB 362, Bangor, ME, 04401.
