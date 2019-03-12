|
|
DOVER - Donald Hale, 86, of Freeman Court, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. Born April 23, 1932 in Dover, the son of Percy and Ida Mae (Corson) Hale.
He proudly served his country during Korea in the US Navy. He went on to work for 42 years with James K. Horne.
Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years Yvonne J. (Landry) Hale of Dover; three sons, Donald P. (Suzanne )Hale of New York, James (Lisa) Hale of Berwick and Thomas (Marsha) Hale of Berwick; three daughters Brenda (Frederic) Stone of Dover, Donna Towle of Lewiston, Maine and Catherine (Ian) McGilvery of North Berwick; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren. There was nothing more important to Donald than his family!
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. A funeral service will follow at Tasker Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019