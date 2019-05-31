|
|
ROLLINSFORD - Donald M. Arnault, 70, died at home Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Dover September 5, 1948 son of Donald E. and Mary (Jones) Arnault.
Prior to his retirement he was a firefighter with the Dover Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 44-years Karen (Gregorakos) Arnault; two brothers David M. Arnault of Dover, Thomas Arnault and wife Mary of Rochester; a sister Judy Barry of Rollinsford; an Aunt, Pat Dickinson of Dover; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no services. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 31 to June 3, 2019