Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Berwick, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Russell Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Russell Hall Obituary
BERWICK, Maine - Donald Russell Hall, 90, died peacefully Friday, December 7, 2018 at his residence surrounded by family.

SERVICES: Graveside service will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick with Rev. Burton Howe.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to a or to Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901. www.bibberfuneral.com.
Published in Fosters from June 28 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now