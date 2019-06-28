|
|
BERWICK, Maine - Donald Russell Hall, 90, died peacefully Friday, December 7, 2018 at his residence surrounded by family.
SERVICES: Graveside service will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick with Rev. Burton Howe.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to a or to Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901. www.bibberfuneral.com.
Published in Fosters from June 28 to July 1, 2019