BEVERLY, Mass. - Doris E. Cavannah, 92, of Essex Street, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Landmark at Ocean View in Beverly, Massachusetts. Born December 2, 1926 in Swampscott, Mass.; the daughter of Benjamin and Mildred Seavey.
Doris spent many years with the Dover School Department and retired from Wentworth Douglas Hospital where she was Director of Admissions. Doris and husband John retired to West Yarmouth, Cape Cod.
Doris is survived by her daughter Bette Jacques and husband Richard of Newburyport, Mass.; son, Robert and wife Margaret of Oneonta, Ala.; a sister, Ruth Houser of Pa.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John Cavannah; brother, Dick Seavey; sister, Barbara Carlton; and granddaughter, Holly Gaudette.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held for family at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from June 28 to July 1, 2019