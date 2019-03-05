Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Doris Freedman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Freedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris H. Freedman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris H. Freedman Obituary
ROCHESTER - Doris H. Freedman, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital following a period of failing health. Born July 2, 1931 in Dover, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Beatrice (Rowe) Downs.

Doris had worked as a bookkeeper for Davidson Rubber for many years.

She enjoyed crafts, and reading, and at one time she had delivered Meals on Wheels.

Members of her family include her children Nancy Post of Rochester, N.H. and Bonita Walker of Calif.; three grandchildren Gordon, Benjamin, and Angela; her great-grandchildren Bryan, Esperanza, Colby, Zackary, Emily, Jonathan, Veronica, and Colin; one sister Shirley Grass of Texas; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Max Freedman, her brother Robert Downs, and one sister Phyllis Moore.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2-3 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Doris, to the . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now