|
|
ROCHESTER - Doris H. Freedman, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital following a period of failing health. Born July 2, 1931 in Dover, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Beatrice (Rowe) Downs.
Doris had worked as a bookkeeper for Davidson Rubber for many years.
She enjoyed crafts, and reading, and at one time she had delivered Meals on Wheels.
Members of her family include her children Nancy Post of Rochester, N.H. and Bonita Walker of Calif.; three grandchildren Gordon, Benjamin, and Angela; her great-grandchildren Bryan, Esperanza, Colby, Zackary, Emily, Jonathan, Veronica, and Colin; one sister Shirley Grass of Texas; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Max Freedman, her brother Robert Downs, and one sister Phyllis Moore.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2-3 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Doris, to the . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019