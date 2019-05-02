|
|
NASHUA - Dorothy Economopoulos, 91, of Nashua, wife of John G. Economopoulos, passed away at her home, Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019 after a period of declining health. Mrs. Economopoulos was born in Dover, N.H. on September 15, 1927, one of six children of the late John and Julia (Petropoulos) Angelopoulos.
Dorothy was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 1945 and furthered her education at the University of New Hampshire where she met her beloved husband of 70 years, John.
Dorothy and her family made their home in Concord, N.H. for several years and had worked in the Guidance Department at Concord High School for many years.
Members of her family include her husband John; her two children, Karen Economopoulos and her husband Steve Thomas and their children Kylie and Alexa; and Philip Economopoulos and his wife Nancy and their children, Johnny and Jason; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dorothy was predeceased by her five siblings, Charles Angelopoulos and his wife Theodora, Mary Fantini and her husband Aldo, Rena Kardulas and her husband Christos, George Angelopoulos and his wife Vivian, and Martha Carter.
Dorothy loved her family, taking care of John, her grandchildren who brought joy and happiness to her life, celebrating birthdays, York Beach and The Goldenrod. She opened her heart to helping other people, especially those in need.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Her funeral service will be held in Saint Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis St., Nashua, Saturday afternoon, May 4, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Philip Church Campership Program, 500 West Hollis St., Nashua, NH 03062. Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua. (603) 882-0591. www.farwellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from May 2 to May 5, 2019