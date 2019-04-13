|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Dorothy F. Gauvin, 94, passed away at her home Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by loving family and dear friends, having battled Alzheimer's bravely for more than five years.
She was born in Lynn, Mass., on April 7, 1925 and was a 1943 graduate of Somersworth High School. She married the love of her life George on April 27, 1945 and nine years later they built their forever home in Somersworth.
Dottie worked several years at Ora's Candy Shop in Dover, N.H. She was active in her church community, volunteered at the Hospital, and was an instructor for the Diet Workshop organization. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Red Hat Society.
She is predeceased by her husband George T. Gauvin. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Smeaton, son-in-law Mark Smeaton, and her granddaughter Nicole Smeaton; her niece Kathy Catalano-Smith and her children Andrea Catalano and Anthony Catalano, and great-great niece Ivy Catalano.
Dottie enjoyed dancing, skiing, traveling, playing cards, knitting, cooking holiday meals, and hosting backyard BBQs. Dottie's family and friends meant the world to her. She never had an unkind work to say about anyone and was always full of happiness and joy. Her beautiful smile will always be remembered. Her family is comforted in knowing she is reunited with her husband George. She will be dearly missed.
SERVICES: Family and Friends may call Monday, from 5-7 p.m., at the Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Ignatius Parish Holy Trinity Church in Somersworth.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019