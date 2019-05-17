|
DOVER - Known for her quiet dignity, kindness, and humor, Mrs. Dorothy Louise Church, 98, of Dover, New Hampshire died Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born April 15, 1921 in East Pittsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of Dr. John Edwards and Emma K. Newhouse.
She was educated at Ursuline Academy in Pittsburg, Pa. She received her Bachelor of Science, majoring in both chemistry and biology, from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1943. She did post graduate studies at the University of Pittsburg, Northeastern University and University of New Hampshire.
She was a research chemist at Mellon Institute of Industrial Research in Pittsburg for several years, working specifically in analytical chemistry.
In 1950, she married James F. Church, also a research chemist.
After her husband's recall to the USAF, they lived in Illinois, Washington, D.C., Japan and Bedford, Mass. Her husband retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1976 at which time they settled in Dover, New Hampshire.
She was a member of the Dover Woman's Club and the Active Retirement Association at the time of her death. Previously she had belonged to various organizations and had done extensive volunteer work.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her brother and sister.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Ann Church, of Dover, N.H. and her children Patrick and Janelle; her son, James E. Church of Sanford, Maine, and his son Jeremy James. She was able to meet and hold her three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Catherine, and Henry.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Parish of the Assumption St. Joseph's Church located at 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H., on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 17 to May 20, 2019