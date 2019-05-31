|
ROCHESTER - Earl Donald Chase, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. "Don" was born and raised in Rollinsford, N.H., and graduated from Dover High School class of 1951.
A carpenter by profession, he was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union of N.H. and Mass.
Don leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Joan (Cassell) Chase; three daughters: Linda (and David) Armstrong of South Berwick, Maine, Donna Mayo (and James Mann) of South Berwick, Maine, and Lorri (and Kenneth) Gagnon of Lebanon, Maine; four grandchildren: Joshua (and Erica) Gagnon of Lebanon, Maine, Jacob Mayo (and Emily Langsam) of South Berwick, Maine, Emilee (and Taylor) Marks of Haverhill, Mass., and Chase Gagnon (and Kelsey Gregoire) of Lebanon, Maine; and a very special great-grandchild: Lilly Mayo of Rollinsford, N.H.
During his lifetime, Don enjoyed baseball, camping, golfing, fishing, and spending the winter months in Florida. However his greatest joy was found simply by spending time with his family.
He was a kind, loving, funny and gentle man who will be missed by all.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Fosters from May 31 to June 3, 2019