|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Edith W. Page, 96, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Rochester Manor after a period of failing health.
She was born Oct. 20, 1922 in Rochester, N.H. the daughter of the late Merl T. and Bessie (Hines) Wentworth and was a resident of Milton and Rochester, N.H. She was the first graduating class of Spaulding High School and worked as a cook and dietician at the Rochester Manor until retirement in 1987. She then served as manager for Meals on Wheels in Farmington, N.H.
Edith was a member of the James Farrington Chapter Order of Eastern Star and the Dietary Managers Association. She enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, playing cards and getting together with friends and family. Edith was a member of the Community Church of Milton, N.H.
The widow of Franklin Page who died in 1991 she is survived by daughter, Emily M. Sylvain and husband Michael; son, Sherman P. Young, stepdaughter, Darlene Roy and husband John; stepson, Franklin Page and wife Mary; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Marion Cummings; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by son, Scott Young, and daughter, Susan Shepard.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Old Cold Spring Cemetery, East Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements are under the R.M. Edgerly & on Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
Published in Fosters from June 3 to June 6, 2019