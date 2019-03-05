|
|
FARMINGTON - Edmund Raoul Demers, of Farmington, N.H., passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Hyder Family Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 29, 1920, to Eva (Dionne) and Odias Demers in Sanford, Maine.
He graduated from Sanford High School, and then from Vesper George School of Art in Boston before serving in the United States Army from 1942-1946. After the war, he continued his study of art, earning degrees from Yale University, Catholic University and a Ph.D. from Ohio University. His career as a Professor of Art included teaching at Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, and Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, New York. Additionally, his artistic career featured paintings and wood sculptures exhibited at venues including the Smithsonian Institute, the Corcoran Gallery and Time magazine. Equally important is his mosaic tile work, such as the depiction of the life of St. Peter adorning the exterior of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa, and a dramatic presentation of the Stations of the Cross in Wright Hall Chapel in Chicago.
After retiring to New Hampshire, his artistic focus shifted to wood carving, creating many varieties of birds as well as musical instruments of original design. His love of art, history, music and language never waned and inspired his grandchildren to continue their own studies of the subjects. Most recently, he enjoyed contributing content and perspective to the blog, Notes de Voyage au Québec, by his cousin and friend, Dennis Doiron of Gardiner, Maine. Edmund remained a scholar and a gentleman his whole life.
Edmund married Betty Jane (née Beattie) in 1981, moved to New Hampshire and became the loving step-father to Margaret Trout, Cathy Rosen, Amy Trout and Suzanne Trout, father-in law to James Haney and Paul Guglielmo, and a devoted grandfather to Jessica Trout-Haney, Stephanie Trout-Haney, Katrina Trout-Haney, Justin Rosen, August Guglielmo, Emma Gormley and Sloan Gormley who mourn his loss deeply. Predeceased by his wife, Betty, sister, Claire Rivard, and brother-in-law Paul Rivard, he is survived by nephews Paul Rivard of Andover, Mass., Donald Rivard of Franklin, Maine.; great-nephews Andre Rivard, Gabriel Rivard, Christopher Rivard; great-niece Sonya Benham; multiple great-great nephews; and generations of cousins.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington with arrangements by Peaslee Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Environmental Defense Fund, edf.org. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019