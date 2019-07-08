|
|
DOVER, N.H. - Edward George Healey, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Langdon Place in Dover, N.H.
He was the son of Agnes and Leon Healey and resided in Dover most of his life.
Edward was predeceased by his son, Edward, wife Evelyn and his parents.
He is survived by brothers Robert and William, stepchildren Angela and Chris, 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering at Pine Hill Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Fosters from July 8 to July 11, 2019