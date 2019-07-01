Home

Edward J. Dostie

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Edward "Eddie" J. Dostie, 96, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Survived by sons Frederick and wife Debbie Dostie, Englewood, Fla. and Bristol, N.H.; Robert and wife Kim Dostie, Boyd, Texas; daughter Catherine Dossett, Newmarket, N.H.; Stepson Erich and wife Pati Waters, Dover, N.H. and stepdaughter Vicki and husband Dave Plourde, Newmarket, N.H.; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with an 18th due in the fall; a sister, Maryellen Robinson, many nieces and nephews; and special friend Rita DeGuire. Predeceased by his wife, Lydia R.; son James; brothers, John, Oliver, Francis, Raymond and Joseph, and sister's Pauline Morin and Alma Artz.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 1 to July 4, 2019
