FARMINGTON - Elaine Day, 85, of 119 Golden Circle Drive, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by family after a period of failing health. She was born February 6, 1934 in Rochester the daughter of the late Emile "Biggy" and Violet (Wiggin) Marble. She has resided in Rochester for the past 20 years previously living in Florida.
Elaine enjoyed bingo, collecting jewelry, adult coloring books, art and especially time with her many grandchildren. She was an extraordinary woman who had a love for life and will be missed greatly.
She is survived by sons, George Gauthier and John Day; daughters, Juanita Montana and Penny Grant; grandchildren, George Gauthier, Jr., Jason Gauthier, Justin Gauthier, Lisa Gauthier, Amy Gard, and Lisa Ham; sister, Marion Charles and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sister, Jaqueline Bennett.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. officiated by Rev. Wayne Nelson. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Barrington, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from June 14 to June 17, 2019