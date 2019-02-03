|
SOMERSWORTH - Eldred V. Straw, Jr., better known as "Chuck" passed away at Hyder Family Hospice House on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 after succumbing to brain cancer.
Chuck was an outgoing, charismatic, and jovial man with a wonderful sense of humor. He grew up in Newcastle, N.H. where he spent many of his days playing on the shorelines with his brothers Michael and Larry and sisters Mimi, Joanne, and Marylyn. His fondness of the ocean later grew into a love for boating. Chuck owned several boats throughout his lifetime and although many of them required TLC and tinkering nevertheless, Chuck enjoyed his time on them on land or at sea.
Chuck is remembered for his love of music. A talented guitar player and singer, Chuck sought out fellow music enthusiasts and formed a band "The Kindred Spirit." He had some of the most enjoyable moments of his life belting out his favorite songs at neighborhood block parties and even writing material of his own. He became lifelong "brothers" with his bandmates Bobbie and Billy.
Chuck was pre-deceased by both of his parents, Eldred and Joy.
Chuck leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Jamie, whom he loved dearly. Even in his final days, he asked her on a date to the casino. He leaves behind his children: Toni, Jillian, Sean, and Chelsea; and six grandchildren: Tyler, Avery, Abigail, Shane, Nala and Francis. Chuck was proud of his children and when leaving the home was always sure to tell them "bein' good and havin' funs." Chuck also leaves behind his beloved cats, Zoe and Nanook.
Chuck had many wonderful friends and family members and was deeply grateful for their support during his illness and more so thankful for all the memories he created with his loved ones.
SERVICES: A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at New Castle Congregational Church, 65 Main St. in New Castle. A Funeral Service will follow the visiting at the church at 2 p.m. Spring interment in Oceanside Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a or to Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.
For online condolences and to view the obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019