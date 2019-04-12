Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dunkling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth D. Dunkling


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth D. Dunkling Obituary
JERICHO, Vt. - It is with great sadness that the Smith family announces the loss of Elizabeth D. Dunkling, at age 96, on Friday, April 5, 2019. "Bette" died unexpectedly following the death of her beloved husband, Gerald L. Smith seven days earlier.

Bette and Gerald's love story began when they were 14 years old. They were separated by World War II, going on to happily marry others and raise families but after each was widowed, rekindled their relationship and deep devotion. They were married in a religious service at the Smith Farm on November 9, 2013. They divided their time between their homes at 1 Back River Rd., Durham, N.H., and 165 Route 15, Jericho, Vt. Bette gave Gerald the gift of love and laughter; she gave our family the best of herself and the gift of time with our father/grandfather/great-grandfather.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now