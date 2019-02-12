|
FARMINGTON - Erik W. Ertelt, 49, of Farmington, N.H., passed away on Sunday, February 3 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
He grew up in West Hartford, Conn., graduating from Conard High School, Gustavus Adolphus College with his BA and earned his masters at Iona College. A brilliant man, Erik had a successful career as a software engineer and enjoyed teaching children swimming, skiing and soccer.
Erik had a great love for animals, nature and the outdoors. He spent his time off reading woodworking, swimming, skiing, hiking and surfing. His annual trip to Tuckermans Ravine was a highlight he enjoyed talking about the entire year. He was a true gentleman and quiet man who always found time to be a loving and attentive father and husband.
He is survived by his wife, Julia; his two children Leif, 8 and Astrid, 5; his parents, Wesley and Elinor; a sister, Kirsten Morris and her family. His remarkable friends Andrew Howard and Eileen will always hold "YT" in their hearts.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held February 24, in Franconia, N.H.
The family requests that Memorial Donations may be made to SOS RCO, 311 Route 108, Somersworth, N.H., or thru www.sosrco.org. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2019