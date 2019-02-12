Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
For more information about
Erik Ertelt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Ertelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik W. Ertelt


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erik W. Ertelt Obituary
FARMINGTON - Erik W. Ertelt, 49, of Farmington, N.H., passed away on Sunday, February 3 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.

He grew up in West Hartford, Conn., graduating from Conard High School, Gustavus Adolphus College with his BA and earned his masters at Iona College. A brilliant man, Erik had a successful career as a software engineer and enjoyed teaching children swimming, skiing and soccer.

Erik had a great love for animals, nature and the outdoors. He spent his time off reading woodworking, swimming, skiing, hiking and surfing. His annual trip to Tuckermans Ravine was a highlight he enjoyed talking about the entire year. He was a true gentleman and quiet man who always found time to be a loving and attentive father and husband.

He is survived by his wife, Julia; his two children Leif, 8 and Astrid, 5; his parents, Wesley and Elinor; a sister, Kirsten Morris and her family. His remarkable friends Andrew Howard and Eileen will always hold "YT" in their hearts.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held February 24, in Franconia, N.H.

The family requests that Memorial Donations may be made to SOS RCO, 311 Route 108, Somersworth, N.H., or thru www.sosrco.org. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.