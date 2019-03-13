|
NEW CASTLE - Eunice Frampton, age 93, of New Castle, passed away peacefully at her home where she lived with her grandson, Damon Frampton and his wife, Theresa on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on January 25, 1926 in Rockland, Maine.
She was raised in the New Castle and Portsmouth area and graduated from Portsmouth High School.
Eunice had worked as a bookkeeper for 17 years at Scott Pontiac in Hampton.
She was a very talented woman who loved to knit. Eunice will be remembered for the hand knit mittens that she would give as gifts to her family, friends and those in need. She loved her family very much and always put them first in her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda S. Fernald and her husband, Michael J. of Sanford, Maine; her brother, Ray Hutchinson and his wife, Ann of Hampton; her daughters-in-law, Antoinette Frampton of Portsmouth, Alice Frampton of Winter haven, Fla., and Roberta Frampton of North Berwick, Maine; many nieces, nephews and grandchildren also survive her.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, NH 03801 on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will take place at New Castle Congregational Church, 65 Main St., New Castle, N.H., on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Please go directly to church.
In-lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For online condolences, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
