DOVER - Evelyn George, 92, of Green St, peacefully passed on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born on June 29, 1926 in Revere, Mass., the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Ross) Hanley.
Evelyn was an avid Patriots, Red Sox and Notre Dame football fan. She enjoyed painting with watercolors and being with her family.
Evelyn worked for many years and retired from General Electric.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Raymond George, Janet Kelley and her husband Kevin, Donna Parsons and her husband David, a brother Robert Hanley along with six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Charles A. George, her daughter-in-law, Mary Beth George, her brothers, William, Raphael, Arthur, Everett, George and Russell Hanley as well as her sisters, Helen Bridges and Mabel Caruso.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Parish, Corner of 3rd and Chestnut St, Dover, N.H., with Father Agapit Jean officiating. A reception will follow at St. Mary's Parish Hall.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019