SOMERSWORTH - Fernand Joseph Bourque, longtime resident of Dover and Somersworth, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born on July 31, 1925 in Sanford, Maine.
Joe was predeceased by his daughters Carolann Bourque and Karen Michaud. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 71 years, Lorraine; as well as his sons, Donald, Norman and Daniel; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless friends and family.
SERVICES: A Visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. Followed by a Mass at St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, and a graveside service at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth. A lunch gathering in his memory will be held directly after at St. Martin Church. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Bourque family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from June 22 to June 25, 2019