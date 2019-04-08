|
DOVER - Florence Houreas Simpson, 91, was known to most as "Steffie" (from her maiden name of Stefanopoulos) , except to her late husband, Chuck, who always called her "Froso." She was born on July 9, 1927, and passed from this world on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Watson Fields in Dover. She was the middle daughter born to Peter and Constantina Stefanopoulos of Dover, N.H. She graduated from Dover High School in 1946, where she enjoyed playing the French horn in the Dover High School Marching Band.
Steffie married her late husband, Charles James Houreas, on February 28, 1952 with whom she enjoyed 32+ years of marriage before his early death in 1984. They raised two children together, a son, James Charles and a daughter, Nancy Lee. Many will remember her as the "smiling cashier" at Dan's Star Market where most of the local Greek customers would wait in her line because they knew she could speak the language. When Dan's closed, she then became the "smiling teller" at Stafford National Bank. Upon retirement from the bank, and with an abundance of energy and love to give, she began volunteering as a Foster Gram at the School Street School in Rochester where she was known as "Gram Steffie," giving 13 years of service to "her kids" and was able to see her first kindergarten class graduate from high school. She had a calming presence and was known to be able to settle even the most agitated child with her soft voice and a loving hug. In 1997, she married MSGT-Retired Edward H. Simpson, Jr., of Dover and enjoyed seven happy years of companionship until his death.
Steffie always had a kind word for everyone she encountered and her loving and grateful spirit endeared her to many.
She leaves behind her sister, Nancy Witz of New Jersey, her son James Houreas and his wife Sandra of Danvers, Mass., her daughter, Nancy Trudeau and her husband David of Rochester, N.H., her loving grandchildren, Dion Houreas of Maryland, Christopher Houreas and his wife, Danielle, of Chelmsford, Mass., Matthew Trudeau of Rochester, N.H. and Brianne Bodah and her husband, Zachary of Scarborough, Maine. She also leaves behind nine adoring great grandchildren; Joshua, Kaitlyn and Jasmyn Houreas, Zoey and Aiden Houreas, Dalaney and Kael Trudeau and Ozzie and Wren Florence Bodah.
SERVICES: Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H., with the Trisagion at 6 p.m. The funeral will take place on Friday, April 12 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Locust Street, Dover, N.H. with Fr. Timothy Curran presiding at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to the Annunciation Church.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019