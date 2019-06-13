|
DOVER - Francis W. Doherty, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by family. Francis was born in Cambridge, Mass., on November 6, 1933, son of John and Sarah (Simpson) Doherty.
He attended Northeastern University, graduating with an MBA degree. After graduation, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He spent his career as an executive with Raytheon throughout the Northeast states.
Francis is survived by his wife of 62 years, June Walker Doherty; his children Janet Doherty Richards and husband Phillip Richards of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Stephen Doherty of Dover, N.H., the late Lawrence Doherty of Norwood, Mass.; grandfather of Jessie Richards, Sarah Doherty and the late Shawn Doherty, Kelsie and Jack Doherty.
Francis greatest love was his family. He was a loving, caring, devoted husband and father and a proud and loving grandfather.
SERVICES: There will be no visiting hours. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 15 at The Roost, 50 Pointe Place, Dover, NH 03820 from 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: Wentworth Hospice, 9 Andrews Road, Somersworth, NH 03820. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from June 13 to June 16, 2019