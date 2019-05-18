Home

Gail Marie Buckley


DOVER - Gail Marie Buckley, age 68, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born in Rochester, N.H., on July 25, 1950.

She is survived by her brother, Paul Glidden and wife Susan of Va.; her daughters, Sunna Ziakas and wife Beth of N.H., Mika Buckley of N.H.; a step daughter, Tina Chapman and husband Daniel of United Kingdom; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Gail was predeceased by her mother, Mary Glidden 1930-2018 and her father Richard Glidden 1927-2018.

SERVICES: Gail has requested to not have services - https://tributes.com/GAIL-MARIE-BUCKLEY.

A celebration of her life will be held in July.
Published in Fosters from May 18 to May 21, 2019
