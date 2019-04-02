|
|
ROCHESTER - Gary Boulanger, 61, of Rochester, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital following an unexpected heart complication. Born in Port Chester, New York, on May 14, 1957, he was the son of Helen and George Boulanger.
He is survived by his daughter, Brianna of Hooksett; grandbirds Rocko and Belle; granddog Nyssa; and brother, Guy, of Somers, New York. He was predeceased by his Mother, Helen, and Father, George. He will be greatly missed by his only daughter, who thought the world of him.
SERVICES: Friends may call on Saturday, April 6 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at St. Leo Parish in Gonic with Liturgy of the Word to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Grondin's Funeral Home of Rochester. To sign the on line guestbook, please go to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019