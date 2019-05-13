|
CHAMBERSBURG, Penn. - George H. Deshong, age 83, of Chambersburg, Penn., passed away at his home on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born Oct. 5, 1935, in Mercersburg Penn., he was the son of the late George A. and Eva Robinson Deshong.
Mr. Deshong was a 1953 graduate of the former St. Thomas High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Deshong worked in orchards for a number of years and also in security at Grove Manufacturing and lastly Manitowak, where he retired after a number of years.
An avid sports enthusiast, he played most sports in high school and later pitched in the Air Force and played Adult League softball until age 60. Mr. Deshong was a Red Sox and Patriots fan, he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery, racing and playing billiards.
Surviving are five children, Melody Jansen and husband Randy of Chambersburg, George Deshong and wife Lisa of Wakefield, N.H., Troy Deshong of New Kensington, Penn., Wendy Marshall of Chambersburg, and Scott Gardner and wife Maureen of Hookset, N.H.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Lee Needy of Marion, Penn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Germaine Deshong; two grandsons, Shaun Jansen and Marc Duntley; and three sisters, Hannah Deshong, Elizabeth Sipes, and Edna Kennedy.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, Penn., where Pastor Brian Markle will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Union Cemetery, McConnellsburg, Penn. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in Fosters from May 13 to May 16, 2019