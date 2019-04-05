|
FARMINGTON - George W. Ham, 83, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 4, 1936 in Milton and the son of George and Lucille (Horne) Ham. He was a lifelong resident of Farmington, N.H.
George worked as a Supervisor in the heel industry for many years. After that he worked for his son Douglas as a builder. The final years of working, he worked for Farmington School system. He enjoyed working with the staff, teachers and school children. In his retirement years, he enjoyed his daily morning coffee and donut with Arthur at Doug's cabinet shop.
He was a member at Nute Ridge Bible Chapel, where he had many friends.
The thing he enjoyed most in life was his children and grandchildren. He also loved the game of golf. Often playing different courses with his sons and daughter. He really enjoyed the men's league at Farmington Country Club.
He is survived by his four children, daughter Cindy and husband Dana Brown, sons Bradley and wife Roberta, Douglas and wife Karen, and Russell and wife Tracy. He had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Rita.
His family wishes to extend a big thank you to the Studley Home for the care and compassion they gave our Dad in his final months. They turned their home into his home.
SERVICES: A private committal service will be held on May 18, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington. A celebration of life will be held at Governor's Inn in Rochester from 1-4 p.m., on May 18, 2019.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Studley Home, 15 Eastern Ave., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019