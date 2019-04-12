|
BERWICK, Maine - George Wayne Clement, 79 years, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Known by all as Wayne, he was born in Rochester, N.H., on April 9, 1940, to the late George A. and Madeline (Hall) Clement.
He graduated from Berwick High School and was President of the Class of 1958. He continued on to college, earning his bachelor's degree from the former Nasson College in Springvale. Wayne worked for General Electric first in the factory and later as an Employee Benefits Specialist, a career that spanned over 30 years.
On October 3, 1964, Wayne married his wife, Harriet Xenos. Together they raised their two children and enjoyed spending time with their four grandchildren.
Wayne was a lifelong resident of Berwick and was very active in Berwick Town affairs. He was a past Chairman for the Board of Selectman and served on various other boards and committees.
He enjoyed playing and watching sports of all kinds, coaching baseball, gardening, and travelling throughout the United States with Harriet and his family, especially during NCAA March Madness. Wayne will be remembered for his devotion and unwavering love for his family, his extraordinary patience, and genuine kindness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Harriet Clement of Berwick; his son, Steven Clement of Berwick, his wife, Jody, and their children, Dakotah and Mitchell; his daughter, Susan Thibeau of Berwick, her husband, Stephen, and their children, Arielle and Rory; two brothers, Warren Clement of Berwick and Nelson Clement of North Berwick; his special cousin, Doris Stanley, of Gotha, Florida; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cornerstone VNA for the care and compassion extended to Wayne and his family.
SERVICES: A memorial will be scheduled sometime this spring. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Morrison Center, P.O. Box 1539, Scarborough, ME 04070. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Wayne's Book of Memories Page at www.bibbermemorial.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019