BERWICK, Maine - George Wayne Clement, 79 years of Berwick, Maine, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
SERVICES: Visiting hours for friends and family will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel in Berwick. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Morrison Center, P.O. Box 1539, Scarborough, ME 04070.
