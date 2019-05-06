Home

Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
George Wayne Clement Obituary
BERWICK, Maine - George Wayne Clement, 79 years of Berwick, Maine, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

SERVICES: Visiting hours for friends and family will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel in Berwick. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Morrison Center, P.O. Box 1539, Scarborough, ME 04070.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Wayne's Book of Memories Page at www.bibbermemorial.com

Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, Berwick, Maine 03901.
Published in Fosters from May 6 to May 9, 2019
