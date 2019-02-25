PORTSMOUTH - Gerald Leon Cherry "Jerry", 86, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Clipper Harbor in Portsmouth, N.H. He was born in Boston, Mass. on March 20, 1932 to the late Albert and Celia (Frankel) Cherry.



Dad grew up in Brookline, Mass. As a young boy he spent many summers at the West End House Camp in Boston where he recently reconnected as a marketing consultant. Dad graduated from Brookline High in 1950. He also earned an Associate's Degree from Boston University. Dad served in the U.S Army from 1952 to 1955 as a Morse Code Interpreter during the Korean War.



He was a resident of Dover, N.H. from 1957 to 1984 where he raised our family. Many Dover and surrounding communities will likely remember Sawyer Mills Factory Outlet and Siegel City; his family owned department stores where Dad was a buyer for the women's and children's clothing, and electronics. Countless local teens and adults got their retail start in one of these stores.



In 1984, Dad and his cherished and adoring wife, Ursula, moved to Melbourne, Fla. They spent 30 wonderful years there developing new friendships, playing golf, and providing loads of fun for their nine children and 25 grandchildren who vacationed with them frequently.



Dad was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, Ursula.



Dad is survived by his kids, Cathi Cherry-Liston (Mel), Mindy Caster (Reed), Robin Cherry, Jon Cherry, and his forever daughter in-law, Joyce Cherry. He is also survived by step children, Jim Knowles (Annette), Billy Knowles (Sue), Gina Kirchmaier (Brad), Kathi Al-darraji (Kenaan), and Joe Knowles (Robin). He was overjoyed to have 25 grandchildren; also his precious sister, Ruthann Cohn and her three children.



When asked what he most wanted people to remember about him, Dad answered, "I love my family."



SERVICES: Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at Purdy Funeral Home in Dover followed by burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover. Shiva will be held Wednesday and Thursday evenings, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the home of Jon Cherry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or Lupus Foundation of New England 40 Speen St. #101 Framingham, MA 01701



To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com Published in Fosters from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary