|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Gerald F. Agen, 80, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 9, 1938 he was the son of Thomas and Lillian (Powers) Agen and was a longtime resident of Portsmouth.
Jerry was employed at Erie Scientific. He retired after 44 years of employment.
Jerry was an avid Yankees fan, who loved John Wayne, Frankie Laine music and ice cold beer.
Survivors include his children Gregory Agen, Stacy Scarlotto, Christopher Agen, Rebecca Connors, grandsons Andrew and Ryan Scarlotto, his ex-wife Sandra (DuPont) Agen and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 166 South River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or at .
Published in Fosters from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019