|
|
KATY, Texas - Gerard Cossette, 89, of Katy, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, January, 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Rochester, New Hampshire, April, 2, 1929 to Antoinette (Ferland) and Edward Cossette, he was the second of five children.
He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1947 where he played football and hockey. He attended Wentworth Institute in Boston for two years, majoring in building construction.
On October 21, 1950 he married his high school sweetheart Lorraine Trask. They were married over 60 years until her death in 2011.
In 1962 they moved to Barrington, N.H., with their young family where they would reside for over 20 years. During this time Gerard was busy in the construction industry and built many schools, libraries and banks in southern New Hampshire and Maine. They then moved to Old Orchard Beach, Maine where Gerard built condominiums and Lorraine managed the Starlight Motel. The family enjoyed many happy times there over the next ten years. Gerard would often say it had been his favorite place to live.
Gerard and Lorraine retired in Gainesville and then Ocala Florida. They moved to Katy, Texas in 2001 to live with their son Tom and daughter in-law Jenny to be closer to family. They were very active over the next five years and enjoyed walking and dining out in the Houston area. Lorraine then had a series of falls and Gerard became her caregiver. He cooked, bathed and dressed her every day never complaining. He had a heart attack and was back taking care of Lorraine within a week, more concerned about her than himself. When she was moved to a nursing home, he visited her twice a day, every day, without fail until her passing. This was the kind of man he was. Doctors said the stress of her passing had taken its toll and they did not expect him to live more than a few months but he proved them wrong and lived another six plus years! Gerard would say "What do doctors know".
Gerard is survived by his son Thomas Cossette and daughter in-law Jenny of Katy, Texas; daughter Wanda Cossette of Saco, Maine; two grandchildren, Cory and Carly Ricker of Raleigh, N.C.; six great-grandchildren; brother Donald Cossette and sisters Sylvia St. Germain and Valerie Demosthenes. He was predeceased by his brother Eugene Cossette.
SERVICES: A casual Celebration of Life is being planned and will be held at the end of August 2019. All family and friends are urged to attend.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019