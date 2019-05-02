Home

H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
Gertrude Bailey
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Gertrude A. Bailey


1924 - 2019
Gertrude A. Bailey Obituary
ROCHESTER - Gertrude A. Bailey passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 after a period of failing health. Gert was born in Milford, N.H. on December 16, 1924 and moved to Everett, Mass., upon her marriage to George Bailey on March 26, 1955. She lived in Everett for 40 years before moving to Rochester, N.H. in 1996 to be closer to her children.

Gert enjoyed playing cards, bingo, crafts of all kinds, and spending time with her family and numerous friends. Gert and her husband loved to travel; cruises were a favorite, as well as many trips to Tennessee and Florida over the years.

She was predeceased by George L. Bailey, her husband of 64 years. She leaves behind her daughter, Donna and her husband Ray Eldridge of Farmington, N.H.; her son David and his wife Suzanne of Biddeford, Maine; her grandchildren Thomas Gill of Rochester, N.H., Kristin Masta of Sandwich, N.H. and Kevin Gill of Rochester, N.H.; a sister, Mary Severance of Hooksett, N.H.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held at H. J. Grondin Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester, N.H., at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with a graveside service to follow. Friends and family are invited to attend a gathering being held in her honor at 12 p.m., at Cocheco River Estates' clubhouse, Route 11 in Rochester (directly across from Northgate Apartments). To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from May 2 to May 5, 2019
