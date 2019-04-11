|
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Gladys Brock, 90, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home in Englewood, Florida. She was born in Dover, N.H., on April 5, 1928.
She was predeceased by her husband Lester "Bud" Brock, her daughter Karen Hanson and her son Kenneth Brock.
She was an active member of the women's VFW auxiliary in Englewood, Fla., and Rotonda, Fla. Gladys was very active in the Eastern Star and held all points of the Star. She loved to travel, visiting friends and family all over the country. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and eating lobster. She had 20 wonderful years with her surviving partner Bob Martin of Englewood, Fla.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Daniel Hanson and his wife Sandy of Brewster. Mass., Chip Hanson and his wife Natalie of Dover, N.H., Wendy Hanson and her partner Chris Campbell of Gonic, N.H., and Scott Hanson and his wife Deanna of Gonic, N.H.; and six great-grandchildren, Jordan, Trevor, Sydney, Gabby, Griffin and Ian.
SERVICES: There will be a private burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Federal Lodge F&M #5 checks can be sent to 142 Back River Rd., Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019