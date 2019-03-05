|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - "Glen" Glendon Cheney, a life-long resident of North Berwick Maine, born on July 28, 1947 in Sanford, Maine, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Maine Medical Center overlooking Hadlock field in Portland, Maine.
Glen attended North Berwick High School, graduating in 1967. Following his education he served in the US Army Reserve as a Drill Sergeant for four years and nine months until his honorable discharge in March of 1972.
Most of Glen's career was spent at Hussey Seating, very close to his home in North Berwick. After 35 years he joined Noble High School until retirement. Glen was a former member of the North Berwick fire department.
He was a family man who enjoyed spending time over holidays, various parties or simply just to get together with what he preferred to call his "blended" family. Glen enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with his friends and family as well as clam digging when the tide was just right. Glen also enjoyed watching and following many sporting programs including baseball, basketball, football and NASCAR racing. He had a way about him to make anyone smile with his witty humor.
Glen was predeceased by his mother and father Gertrude (Brown) and Laurence Cheney of North Berwick, and his brother Charles Cheney of Wells. Surviving is his loving wife of almost 39 years, Judy Cheney of North Berwick. Glen and Judy joined their families together as one on May 3, 1980. Glen is also survived by his children; Cristal Cheney and Dave Cazares of New Hampshire, Casey Cheney and wife Shannon of New Hampshire, Teresa Brooks of North Berwick, Sherry Royal and husband Kevin of North Berwick, Eric Thompson of North Carolina, and Steven Thompson and Robin Petro of North Berwick; his grandchildren Amy Orr, husband Mathew and great-granddaughter Courtney of Springvale; Amanda Young, husband Mark, and great-grandchildren Angela, Jake, Skye and Rayne (due in May) all of Colorado; Michelle Willey, husband Isaac, and great-grandson Kairan of North Berwick; Sgt Joshua Ball of Japan, Brianna Ball of New Hampshire; Victoria and Ethan Thompson of Nomrth Carolina; and Lane Brooks of North Berwick. Glen is also survived by his niece Marisa Boothby, husband Jon and her children Kyler and Lindsay all of Wells.
SERVICES: To respect Glen's wishes visiting hours will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick on Tuesday, March 12, from 4-7 p.m. Interment in the spring will be in Oceanview Cemetery, Wells, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
