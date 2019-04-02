|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Gloria (Mick) Francis, 90, of South Berwick, Maine, passed away peacefully at Berwick Estates with her family by her side on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born April 12, 1928 in South Berwick, the daughter of Albert and Irene (Somerset) Chagnon.
Gloria graduated Valedictorian of the class of 1945 from Berwick Academy.
For many years, she worked at G. E. in Somersworth, N.H. She also worked as a clerk in the Emergency Room in Corpus Christie, Texas and retired as a clerk for the York County District Court after 17 years.
Gloria is survived by her three children, Harvey Mick, Jr. and wife Rita of Rollinsford, N.H.; Patsy Cheney of South Berwick, Maine, Pamela Darling and husband Brian of Newington, N.H.; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held in the spring. Interment in New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford, N.H. Donations in her memory may be made to Berwick Estates, 79 Portland St., South Berwick, ME 03908; where she received loving care in her last years. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine where condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019