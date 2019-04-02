Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
(207) 676-2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Francis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Francis Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Gloria (Mick) Francis, 90, of South Berwick, Maine, passed away peacefully at Berwick Estates with her family by her side on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born April 12, 1928 in South Berwick, the daughter of Albert and Irene (Somerset) Chagnon.

Gloria graduated Valedictorian of the class of 1945 from Berwick Academy.

For many years, she worked at G. E. in Somersworth, N.H. She also worked as a clerk in the Emergency Room in Corpus Christie, Texas and retired as a clerk for the York County District Court after 17 years.

Gloria is survived by her three children, Harvey Mick, Jr. and wife Rita of Rollinsford, N.H.; Patsy Cheney of South Berwick, Maine, Pamela Darling and husband Brian of Newington, N.H.; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held in the spring. Interment in New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford, N.H. Donations in her memory may be made to Berwick Estates, 79 Portland St., South Berwick, ME 03908; where she received loving care in her last years. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine where condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now