BARRINGTON, N.H. - Gordon W Brown, 81, of Franklin Pierce Highway, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a period of failing health.
He was born July 2, 1937 in Barrington, the son of the late Harold G Brown and Irine (Stimpson) Brown.
He is survived by his brother in law, Lester Waterhouse; seven nieces and nephews: nine great nieces and nephews: fifteen great great nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Harold Brown, his sisters, Barbara Waterhouse and Doris Decker, and a brother in law, Roland Decker.
Gordon was a lifetime member of the NRA. Gordon was the owner/cook at the Homestyle Diner in Barrington for many years. Later he enjoyed cooking for the residents of the Gafney Home in Rochester. He enjoyed many outdoor activities and watching the wildlife visiting his backyard, adventures with Matt, spending time with Al and his family, Tuesday breakfast with the group at Good and Plenty, monthly lunches with the ladies, as well as family parties and gatherings with his many friends. He will be missed by all.
Cremation is under the care of RM Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester N.H. 03867.
SERVICES: Visitation is Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home, followed by a Memorial service at 11 a.m.
Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made to the Barrington Ambulance Service PO Box 820 Barrington NH 03825.
www. edgerlyfh. com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019