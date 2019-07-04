|
EAGLE LAKE, Maine - Guido "Guy" K. Haggenmiller passed away peacefully at Aroostook House of Comfort in Presque Isle, Maine on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born August 12, 1931 in Canada.
Guido was married to Simone Ouellette of 63 years. They moved to Eagle Lake Maine in 1986.
Guido is survived by his loving wife, Simone Haggenmiller (Ouellette); his two children, his daughter Wanda Downing of Canada, his son Alex and wife Lisa of Eagle Lake; sister Rose Marie and husband Glen Beasley of Washington State; brother in-law Robert Ouellette and significant other Jeanette Hyland of Florida; six grandchildren, children of Wanda, Alexia, Chandria, and Jasmin, children of Alex, Shiann, Savana, and Sierra; six great-grandchildren, Zoey, Zaelynn, Zakyra, Stanley, Toby, and Nevaya; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Guido served in the military during the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Electric with 35 years of service in Somersworth, New Hampshire. Guido and his wife owned Winterville Lakeview Camps and Campgrounds for 18 years and was a Registered Maine Guide. During that time he owned a small engine repair shop.
Guido was a fourth degree Knight, of the Knights of Columbus Council 1934. He was a life time member of the American Legion. While Guido was in New Hampshire he was involved in Cub Scouts, also was a hunters safety instructor for many years. Guido loved hunting and fishing, camping and traveling with his family.
Guido was preceded in death by his brother Louis, sister Annalease Scahill, brother in-law and hunting partner, Jack Ouellette.
He was a very caring man and was always there to lend a hand and help when needed, he was loved by many and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Published in Fosters from July 4 to July 7, 2019