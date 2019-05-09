|
ROLLINSFORD - Helen M. Cowburn, 98, joined her husband John on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Helen was born in Dover to naturalized citizens Stephania (Piekarski) and Andrew Piekielniak of Poland. She was the oldest girl of six children.
Helen was a communicant of St. Mary's church and attended St. Mary's schools in Dover. In 1943 she married John Cowburn Jr., of Sanford and together they had three children.
The days of her life were spent developing her faith by tending her family, caring for sick relatives and friends and growing beautiful gardens.
Members of her family include her children John Cowburn and wife Joan of Ossipee, N.H.; Robert Cowburn and wife Susan of Wakefield, N.H.; and Judi Lemaire and husband Bob of Wolfeboro, N.H.; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband John Cowburn in 1990, and all of her siblings.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
