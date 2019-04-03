Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Ila Dionne
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Ila H. Dionne


1946 - 2019
Ila H. Dionne Obituary
ROCHESTER - Ila H. Dionne,72, of Harry Street, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Wentworth Douglass Hospital after a brief illness. Born November 2, 1946 in South Berwick, Maine, she is the daughter of the late Oscar and Grace (Fernald) Locke.

She worked as an LPN at Wentworth Douglass Hospital until the 1970s. She enjoyed crafting and playing cribbage in the Queen City League and the Post Office League out of Manchester. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband during his time serving in the United States Army.

Members of her family include her husband of almost 49 years, Donald Dionne of Rochester; her sons, Dana Dionne of Rochester, Tim Dionne of Litchfield N.H., and Chris Dionne of Rochester; her daughter Beth Sharman of Rochester; she has eight grandchildren; her brothers, Les Locke of Rochester, Alan Locke of South Berwick and Arthur Locke of Berwick; and a sister, Cheryl Coffin of Rochester.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held Friday, from 5-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. There are no other services scheduled.

If you would like in lieu of flowers you can send donations to help cover the costs of expenses and hospital bills C/O Donald Dionne 1 Harry St., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
