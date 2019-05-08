|
|
MILTON - Irene F. Cheney, age 85, formerly of Elm Street in Milton, passed away quietly on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Rochester Manor.
Born in Milton on May 8, 1933, a daughter of Richard and Doris (Brock) Cheney, she was a graduate of Nute High School, Class of 1952, a lifelong resident of Milton.
In earlier years, Irene was an avid hiker, she also enjoyed quilting.
Survived by her brother Butch and wife Diane Cheney; two sisters, Joyce and husband Walter McIntire, Helen Savoie and husband Ronald Irwin; also many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: As per her request, there will be no service. Urn interment will be private at Prospect Hill Cemetery in W. Lebanon, Maine. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from May 8 to May 11, 2019