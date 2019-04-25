|
LEBANON, Maine - J. A. Nancy "Nanny" Bateman passed away at her home in Lebanon, Maine on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Throughout her harrowing battle with lung cancer, she inspired her family and nurses with her moxie and compassion.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Gough; her children, Salli Cheever, Kathy Delp, Don Bateman; her sons-in-law Eddie Cheever and Landis Delp; her daughter-in-law Crystal Bateman; her four grandchildren, Pietra Brettkelly, Devan Brettkelly, Sydney Cheever, and William Cheever; and her many beloved nieces and nephews.
They will all miss her forever, but know in their hearts she is now skiing down an epic slope and enjoying a triple-chocolate ice cream cone; perhaps at the same time.
Nancy was born in Milford, Massachusetts on October 17, 1936 to John and Jeanne Colleary. She spent her life traveling the world, teaching, and growing her family. After she graduated from Regis College, she taught at a military base in Ethiopia. She traveled throughout Europe and Africa, making memories that she shared with her children and grandchildren years later. She was an adoring grandmother, invested in every aspect of her grandchildren's lives, cheering them on at every Noble sports game and marching band parade, no matter what the forecast was. Her grandchildren were so fortunate to have her living in their house; her room was a sanctuary for them. She was the total package; elegant yet adventurous, insightful yet silly, sophisticated yet she enjoyed a good chicken wing.
SERVICES: Nancy was not much one for fanfare. It was her wish to forgo a traditional funeral service and she requested that a "Celebration of Life" party take place this summer for friends and family at her home. If you would like to honor Nancy, we ask that you take the time to remember her and how she made you feel. That was her gift to the world; making all of us feel special. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine, where condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019