Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Meyer Jr.


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Meyer Jr. Obituary
DOVER - Jack Meyer Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He was born on July 4, 1947 in New York. He was a long time resident of Dover, N.H.

Jack proudly retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after over 20 years.

He is predeceased by his parents, Jack Meyer and Mary Wilcox and brother Gene Meyer.

Jack is survived by his brother Ashley Meyer, daughter Elizabeth DeHart and husband Brandon and their two children Harper and Hayden.

Jack enjoyed flying his plane to multiple destinations. He also enjoyed down time with his granddaughters Harper and Hayden.

SERVICES: Per his wishes his body was donated to the use of science. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Alzheimer's or Dementia research.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.