|
|
DOVER - Jack Meyer Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He was born on July 4, 1947 in New York. He was a long time resident of Dover, N.H.
Jack proudly retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after over 20 years.
He is predeceased by his parents, Jack Meyer and Mary Wilcox and brother Gene Meyer.
Jack is survived by his brother Ashley Meyer, daughter Elizabeth DeHart and husband Brandon and their two children Harper and Hayden.
Jack enjoyed flying his plane to multiple destinations. He also enjoyed down time with his granddaughters Harper and Hayden.
SERVICES: Per his wishes his body was donated to the use of science. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Alzheimer's or Dementia research.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019