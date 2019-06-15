|
|
PORTLAND, Ore. -Jaime Lynn (Smith) Gault passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family and friends after battling complications from lupus.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guy. Survivors include her mother, Lynn; brother, Jesse; husband, Christian; her sons, Jack and Sam; and her grandmother, Ann Tilton Carpenter. She also leaves behind countless friends and family members.
SERVICES: There will be a celebration of life at the Oyster River High School auditorium in Durham, N.H., on Friday, June 21, from 3-5 p.m.
Published in Fosters from June 15 to June 18, 2019