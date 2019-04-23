|
DURHAM - James E. Beliveau, 102, of Durham, died peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. "Jim", as he was affectionately known, was born in Florence, Mass., on October 12, 1916 to Martha and Ulric Beliveau.
After his schooling in Northampton, Jim served in the US Army in World War II as a cryptographer. Jim married Helen Keough on September 25, 1945 and they resided in Natick, Mass., for 60 years where they raised their family.
Jim was a devoted family man, an office manager in the automobile industry, a backyard gardener, runner, avid reader and sports fan. He was true gentleman with a keen wit and a calm presence, and was much more likely to listen than to talk. Jim moved to Durham in 2008 to live with his daughter Gale and her family.
He is survived by his children James Beliveau Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Boylston, Mass., Philip Beliveau and wife Cecilia of Annandale, Virginia, Gale Carey and husband George of Durham, New Hampshire, Neil Beliveau and wife Barbara of Framingham, Mass., Jean Wons and husband Peter of Dover, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Jim was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Helen, and siblings Leroy, Elaine and Ernestine.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd. (Rte 108) in Newmarket, New Hampshire. A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m., on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Church of St. Thomas More, 6 Madbury Rd., Durham, New Hampshire, followed by internment at 2 p.m., at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jim Beliveau to the Durham Public Library, 49 Madbury Rd., Durham, New Hampshire. For a full obituary, please visit the Kent & Pelczar web site www.kentandpelczarfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019