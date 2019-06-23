|
NEWMARKET – Janet M. Brightman, 65, of New Road, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Exeter Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.
Janet is survived by her husband of 25 years, Robert H. Brightman; her children, Lisa and husband Eric Digan, Michelle Campbell, Kelly and husband Marc Divoll, Robert Healey Jr., Janelle and husband Blaine Olmstead; her brother Alan Hewson, 11 grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces and nephews, and seven yorkies.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the Newfields Community Church, Main Street, Newfields.
Should friends desire memorial donations may be made to Beyond the Rainbow Fund at Exeter Hospital.
Published in Fosters from June 23 to June 26, 2019